Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 157 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 492,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,025,000 after acquiring an additional 125,106 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $75.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.10. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.