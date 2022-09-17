Apella Capital LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 787.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average is $48.26. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $45.09 and a twelve month high of $56.57.

