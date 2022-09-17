Bank of New Hampshire Purchases 565 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 201.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 53,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth $716,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 1.4 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $84.60 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.061 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.