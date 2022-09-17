Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

