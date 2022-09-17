Bank of New Hampshire Has $436,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD opened at $71.19 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.80 and a 200-day moving average of $75.53.

