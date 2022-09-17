Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Trading Up 1.1 %

AGI opened at $7.18 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 106,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 81,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 11.1% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 239,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.