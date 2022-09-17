Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Director Buys $254,240.00 in Stock

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) Director Morris E. Foster bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $254,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,565.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Comstock Resources Trading Down 5.1 %

Comstock Resources stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.32. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $946.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRK. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 87.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 45,941 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,119,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 84.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

