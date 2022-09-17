Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Sanofi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.38.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $40.82 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $39.49 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.15. The firm has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.