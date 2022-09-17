Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VRT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 411.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.7% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.