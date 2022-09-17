Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Chase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th.

Chase Trading Up 2.4 %

CCF opened at $85.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $812.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.66. Chase has a 52-week low of $74.36 and a 52-week high of $114.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.34.

Insider Activity

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $88.62 million during the quarter.

In other Chase news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,292.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $114,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,292.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Chase sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $270,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,683.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chase

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chase during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Chase in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Chase in the first quarter worth $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 66.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chase during the second quarter valued at $186,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

