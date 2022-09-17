TheStreet Downgrades Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to C+

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average is $49.15. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684,509 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Sanofi by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328,799 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1,744.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,406,000 after buying an additional 915,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

