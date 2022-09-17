Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROK. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Rockwell Automation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.29.

Shares of ROK opened at $237.90 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.54.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,646,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

