Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe updated its Q4 guidance to $3.50 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.50 EPS.

Adobe Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $299.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe has a twelve month low of $292.14 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.35.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 44.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

