Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.29.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK stock opened at $237.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,111,000 after buying an additional 261,227 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,607,000 after purchasing an additional 120,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,015,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

