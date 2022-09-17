Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Short Interest Up 25.7% in August

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.38.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,715,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,314,000 after buying an additional 234,158 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 162.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,735,000 after buying an additional 10,684,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,746,000 after buying an additional 1,512,434 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 62.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,302,000 after buying an additional 4,328,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after buying an additional 112,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY opened at $40.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

About Sanofi

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.