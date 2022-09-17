Choice Properties REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.
Choice Properties REIT Stock Performance
Choice Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$11.59 and a 12 month high of C$14.26.
Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$313.08 million for the quarter.
About Choice Properties REIT
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.
