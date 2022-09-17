BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in BlackRock by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 53 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.9 %

BlackRock stock opened at $626.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $670.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $669.09. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

