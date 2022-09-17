Bank of New Hampshire Has $570,000 Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Cintas were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,505,000 after acquiring an additional 31,772 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,774,000 after acquiring an additional 13,766 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 417.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 46,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,605,000 after acquiring an additional 37,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CTAS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.89.

Shares of CTAS opened at $404.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $413.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

