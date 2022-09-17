Bank of New Hampshire Sells 10,040 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,040 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.51. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.71.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

