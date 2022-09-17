Bank of New Hampshire Boosts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $85.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.98. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

