Bank of New Hampshire Has $673,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,160 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Comcast were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Comcast Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.52 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

