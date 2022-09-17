Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Trading Down 6.9%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.07 and last traded at $12.07. 24,794 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,785,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRDO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 333.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 8,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $113,383.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,340,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,187,738.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 8,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $113,383.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,340,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,187,738.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 5,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $76,987.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 274,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,544.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,564 shares of company stock worth $718,720. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 349.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

