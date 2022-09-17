Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 37,327 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 190.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,327 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PREF opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average is $18.04. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a twelve month low of $98.13 and a twelve month high of $101.54.

