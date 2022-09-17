Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,645,242,000 after acquiring an additional 881,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,067,311,000 after acquiring an additional 539,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Southern by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,435,000 after acquiring an additional 480,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,764,000 after acquiring an additional 102,121 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

SO stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Southern’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

