Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in CMS Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.51 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.93%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMS. Barclays lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

