Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $71.52 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,951 shares of company stock worth $14,911,456 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

