Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 387 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,497,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX opened at $85.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.56 and its 200 day moving average is $94.98. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

