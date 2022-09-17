Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,423 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 27,665 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,145,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $113.13 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

