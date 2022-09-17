Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

FLOT stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.33.

