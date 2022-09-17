Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 9,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $65.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.21. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

