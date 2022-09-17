Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.50 million-$247.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.80 million.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

NYSE WOLF opened at $120.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Wolfspeed has a twelve month low of $58.07 and a twelve month high of $142.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.06 and its 200 day moving average is $79.80.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. Wolfspeed’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WOLF. StockNews.com raised Wolfspeed to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Wolfspeed in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.06.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.34 per share, for a total transaction of $240,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the second quarter worth $304,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 20.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 536.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the first quarter valued at $200,000.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

