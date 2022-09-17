Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $290,333,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $284,759,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,237 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,615 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL stock opened at $129.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Allstate to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

