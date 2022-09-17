Peoples Financial Services CORP. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BK. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Shares of BK stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

