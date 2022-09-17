Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

