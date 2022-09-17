Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $629,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.63%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

