Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,788,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

LOW stock opened at $191.81 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.92.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.