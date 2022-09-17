Fulton Bank N.A. Has $950,000 Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,076 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,665,075 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $236,447,000 after acquiring an additional 102,796 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 62,730 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,512 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH opened at $62.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $60.84 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.50 and its 200-day moving average is $74.91.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen cut Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.63.

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

