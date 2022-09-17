Nexus Investment Management ULC Sells 56 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nexus Investment Management ULC decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1 %

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $504.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $529.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.87. The stock has a market cap of $223.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.