First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Purchases 65 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.1% of First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAGCO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $275.97 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $282.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.72 and a 200-day moving average of $301.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

