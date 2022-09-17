Centric Wealth Management Has $2.87 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.1% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAGCO Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 4.9% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Home Depot by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HD opened at $275.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

