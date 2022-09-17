Centric Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Centric Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 30,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $108,000. Sterling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $2,131,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.8% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $108.25 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $185.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.15 and its 200 day moving average is $114.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $197.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

