Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 2,418 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.3% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $156.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $93.31 and a 1 year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

