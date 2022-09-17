Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 700 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Corning by 589.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

Corning Stock Down 1.7 %

GLW stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

