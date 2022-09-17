Green Alpha Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,422,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,497,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,590 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,321.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,013,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,601,000 after acquiring an additional 941,891 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 43.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,720,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,026,000 after acquiring an additional 518,657 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,224,549,000 after acquiring an additional 394,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $37,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,764 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,295.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 11,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.59, for a total value of $1,920,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 141,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,635,347.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $37,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 373,728 shares of company stock valued at $63,966,614. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.92.

Shares of CDNS opened at $164.27 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97. The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

