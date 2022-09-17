Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 18,051 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 198.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,051 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 589.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 1.7 %

Corning stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $43.47.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. Corning’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

