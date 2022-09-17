Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Trimmed by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 68,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 12,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 33,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of XOM opened at $93.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.46. The company has a market cap of $388.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.96 and a one year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.