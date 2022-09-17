Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,242 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Amcor by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth about $858,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 131,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 30,070 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 24.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 582,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 113,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.66 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,747.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.