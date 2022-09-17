Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 760 Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.16% of Bank First worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank First during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bank First during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bank First by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Bank First by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BFC stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $597.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.07 and its 200 day moving average is $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Bank First Co. has a 1-year low of $66.80 and a 1-year high of $82.66.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $29.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank First Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Bank First’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

