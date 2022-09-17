Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 2,761 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 210.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 175,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 118,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.37. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $58.16 and a 52 week high of $69.82.

