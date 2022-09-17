Insider Selling: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Director Sells 5,200 Shares of Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KeyCorp Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.30. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price target on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

